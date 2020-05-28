Image copyright TVP Image caption The mounted section chased down a suspect before he was arrested by officers on foot

Neighbours glancing out of their windows to see horses galloping through Oxford might have thought the lockdown was sending them a little stir crazy.

But there was no need to question their sanity - it was just the city's mounted police section pounding the pavements to chase down a wanted man.

In a short pursuit on Wednesday, police horses Atlas and Odin galloped down Abbey Road and Cripley Road.

Officers then arrested a 24-year-old man over a suspected bike theft.

The mounted section tweeted that the suspected "didn't get far" after he jumped out of a garden.

They said: "We think for the residents of Abbey Road and Cripley Road watching the horses gallop past their windows provided some light entertainment.

"Atlas and Odin deserve extra treats tonight."

