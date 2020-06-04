Image copyright PA Media Image caption The funding for the schemes must be spent by 2023

A house building plan in Oxfordshire will be delayed because of coronavirus, a meeting has heard.

The completion of projects to build 1,322 affordable homes will slip from March 2022 to October 2022, and could take even longer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The Oxfordshire Growth Board, which is overseeing the £60m allocated to affordable homes, said the lockdown had halted building work at its sites.

The funding must be spent by 2023.

The board administers funding which also includes £150m of infrastructure improvements.

The pandemic had brought construction to a standstill and damaged the confidence of house buyers, the board heard at an online meeting.

Director Bev Hindle said: "I don't think anyone can really predict exactly how long the tail of this slowdown is going to take."

Cherwell District Council leader Barry Wood said he was concerned that the economic downturn could lead to house building companies renegotiating agreements.

"In my view to give up on battles about the number of affordable units provided would be a retrograde step," he said.

Oxford City Council leader Susan Brown said the pandemic had highlighted the need for more affordable homes.

The board has set up a website to encourage people to give their thoughts on the future of the plan in the light of the Covid 19 pandemic.