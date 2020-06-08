Image copyright Google Image caption Jaflong, in Bicester's Market Square, was raided by immigration officials in October 2019

A restaurant where suspected illegal workers were found and pigeons next to its kitchen posed a "health risk" has had its premises licence revoked.

Jaflong, in Bicester, Oxfordshire, was raided by Home Office officials in October 2019, who said the restaurant's licence should be removed.

They also found food stored on the floor of a cellar "around rubble".

Cherwell District Council's licensing sub-committee said revoking its licence was "appropriate and proportionate".

Of seven staff, five were suspected of working illegally at the Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant and another two were arrested for immigration offences.

A £20,000 civil penalty issued by the Home Office after they found the suspected illegal workers is still outstanding but will be rescinded if appropriate documents were provided to account for each of them.

Image copyright Home Office Image caption Home Office officials found food stored on a cellar food "around rubble"

As officers were getting out of vans at the back of the restaurant on 11 October 2019, a man working there saw them and tried to run away but was caught.

Others workers were found in bedrooms, which were said to be in a "bad condition". Handles of fire doors had been removed and there were "no obvious working smoke alarms".

A Home Office report said: "The back door in the kitchen area opened out into a small courtyard which was filled with pigeons, mess and feathers, [there was] no protection to stop them entering into the kitchen area and definitely a health risk."

Removing the premises licence means the restaurant cannot sell alcohol, or serve hot food and drinks between between 23:00 and 05:00.