A plan to build about 11,000 homes in Oxford has been approved.

Oxford City Council says its blueprint will prioritise car-free developments and allow for taller buildings.

The plans were approved at a full council meeting on Monday. Planning inspectors gave them their blessing in May.

But Andrew Gant, leader of Oxfordshire Liberal Democrats, said: "Inspectors have found the plan to be sound. That doesn't mean it's right."

The policies in the Local Plan 2036 agreed by a majority of councillors include:

10,884 homes within the city boundaries

A minimum of 100 dwellings per hectare on previously developed land

50% of affordable housing on developments of 10 or more

Allowing affordable homes to be developed by the NHS, schools and universities for employees on their land

Student accommodation to only be allowed on existing university or college sites

Labour's Alex Hollingsworth, cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, called it a "radical plan for the future of the city while recognising its historic past".

He said it was "delivering housing not just as bricks and mortar but as homes for people who need it".

But Mr Gant called it "yesterday's plan" which added 50% to the number of homes in Oxford.

'Agreeable homes'

He added: "Querying the sheer scale of growth does not make you anti-growth or anti-housing.

"We need a better vision for filling the missing middle of the housing market rather than providing agreeable homes for London commuters."

Campaign to Protect Rural England Oxfordshire director Helen Marshall said it was actually "a plan for 28,000 houses - it's just that most of them will be targeted at the Green Belt just outside the city".

She added: "We don't think this was an honest conversation with city residents... It's a bad move for such an historic city and its setting."