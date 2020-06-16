Image copyright Google Image caption Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet approved a plan to "restart, recover and renew" but concerns remain over funding

Government support remains "nowhere near" what authorities need to "sustain their response" to coronavirus, a chief executive of two councils has said.

Yvonne Rees, CEO of Oxfordshire County Council and Cherwell District Council, said concerns remained "very real".

Oxford City Council's deputy leader Ed Turner said support had been "welcome" but was a "drop in the ocean" for what it needed over coming months and years.

The government said it would "continue to work closely" with councils.

The county council's cabinet approved a plan to "restart, recover and renew" on Tuesday.

Potential shortfall

A report written by Ms Rees said the expected impact of coronavirus on the county council is £64.6m - but that was calculated on the assumption lockdown would have continued until the end of June.

It has received £27.3m in funding from government, leaving it with a potential shortfall of £37.3m.

Mr Turner said "it is disappointing in the extreme that central government is so far off helping local authorities in the way it initially said it would".

He said £1.6m of funding remained insufficient with the council set for projected losses of £24m this year.

The government said: "In total [we have] provided over £27bn to support local councils, businesses and communities in fighting the pandemic, including £600 million to help reduce the infection rate in care homes and £300m to support track and trace.

"The government will continue to work closely with councils to develop an ongoing assessment of costs as they support their communities through this national emergency."