Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Redbridge Hollow, off Abingdon Road, on Saturday

A man has been found dead in his home at a travellers' site in Oxford.

The 33-year-old was found unresponsive by police in Redbridge Hollow, off Abingdon Road, at about 11:50 BST on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination found he died from a head injury.

A 30-year-old man from Oxford is being questioned on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Bolsey said detectives believed the incident took place in the "early hours" of Saturday.

"I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this incident to be isolated and that the victim and offender were known to each other," he added.

Supt Lis Knight, area commander, said offices were working with residents to "understand and address any concerns that may occur as a result".