Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Redbridge Hollow, off Abingdon Road, on Saturday

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man at a travellers' site in Oxford.

The 33-year-old was found unresponsive by police in Redbridge Hollow, off Abingdon Road, on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination found he died from a head injury.

John Francis Joyce, 30, of Redbridge Hollow in Oxford, has been charged with murder.

He will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has not formally been identified, police said.