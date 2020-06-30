Oxford travellers' site death: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man at a travellers' site in Oxford.
The 33-year-old was found unresponsive by police in Redbridge Hollow, off Abingdon Road, on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination found he died from a head injury.
John Francis Joyce, 30, of Redbridge Hollow in Oxford, has been charged with murder.
He will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old has not formally been identified, police said.