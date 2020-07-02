Image copyright TVP Image caption Anthony Joyce's wife Margaret said her husband had a "good heart"

A second man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Oxford.

Anthony Joyce, 33, was pronounced dead at a property in Redbridge Hollow after being found unresponsive on Saturday.

John Francis Joyce, 30, has been charged with murder and appeared in court on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police said a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police were called to Redbridge Hollow, a travellers' site off Abingdon Road, on Saturday

Paying tribute, Anthony Joyce's wife, Margaret, said she didn't have the words to "express the pain I have in my heart".

She said: "Anthony was loud and merry, but he was harmless, he never held grudges.

"He had a good heart and is going to be missed by family and friends in England and Ireland."

John Francis Joyce, of Redbridge Hollow, appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on 31 July.