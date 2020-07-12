Image copyright Google Image caption The van crashed into trees and bushes near to the B&Q in Witney

A man has died after the van he was travelling in left the road and crashed into trees in Oxfordshire.

The white Ford Transit Connect crashed off Thorney Leys in Witney, near a B&Q store, at about 21:40 BST on Saturday.

The victim, a man in his 20s from Carterton, died at the scene. A second man is in hospital, but his injures are not believed to be serious.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specially trained Thames Valley Police officers.

Senior investigating officer Sgt Mark Scully, said: "This collision has sadly led to the death of a man... our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

"We are investigating the circumstances of this collision and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"We are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen the collision or that might have seen the white van prior to the collision."

He also urged anyone who might have dashcam footage of the van before the crash or from the scene of the accident, to contact the force.