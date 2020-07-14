Image copyright Google Image caption Four properties in Banbury (not pictured) were raided by police

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of child rape in a series of raids across Oxfordshire.

Police executed warrants at five properties - four in Banbury and another in Chipping Norton - in connection with attacks on girls in Banbury between 2000 and 2007.

About 40 officers were involved in the arrests, Thames Valley Police said.

Three men, aged 44, 48 and 52, from Banbury, and a 47-year-old from Chipping Norton, remain in custody.

The men arrested in Banbury have been held on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to rape a female under 16 and rape of a female under 16.

The suspect from Chipping Norton was arrested on suspicion of the same offences, and also the rape of a female over 16.

Det Insp Nick Hind said the investigation into child sexual exploitation was ongoing, and active legal proceedings meant the force could not "provide all of the information immediately".

"However, updates will be issued as and when we are able to," he added.