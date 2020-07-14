Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to a Welcome Break service station off the M40

Nine men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after they were found in a lorry.

Thames Valley Police said officers made the arrests at a service station off junction eight of the M40 near Oxford.

The Home Office said nine men, who identified themselves as Eritrean, were taken into custody by Immigration Enforcement late on Monday.

It said officers were "determined to bring those responsible for this kind of criminality to justice".