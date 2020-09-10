Coronavirus tests to increase in Oxford as students return Published duration 2 days ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Oxford University is providing its own coronavirus testing service

There will be an increase in coronavirus tests in Oxford to cope with the return of university students to the city.

The University of Oxford and Oxford Brookes University are implementing the new measures to ensure a "safe start to the new academic year".

Oxford University is providing its own testing service.

Meanwhile a facility at Oxford Brookes will be open to staff, students, and the local community.

Oxford Brookes has been working with Oxfordshire County Council to set up the testing station, which is available via appointment to nearby residents.

Other measures include:

Local contact tracing systems to track attendance across campuses

Outbreak control plans which have been tested through joint exercises

Online learning instead of large lectures, with only small scale teaching on campuses

image copyright Bill Nicholls image caption A facility at Oxford Brookes will be open to staff, students, and the local community

Ansaf Azhar, director of public health at the council, said it was "easy for students to get carried away amid all the excitement of a new university year" but said it was "vitally important they remember that the virus still presents a risk... and get tested promptly if they show symptoms".

Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, said while students were a "vital part" of city life they needed to "abide by the health guidelines to keep Oxford's communities safe".

Prof Alistair Fitt, vice-chancellor of Oxford Brookes, said they had been "working tirelessly to put in place a large number of precautions, in line with government and public health advice".