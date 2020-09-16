Fox with head trapped in Oxford wheelchair lift rescued Published duration 47 minutes ago

image caption The fox (not pictured) was later released back into the wild

A "terrified" fox has been rescued after it got its head stuck in a wheelchair lift, the RSPCA has said.

The charity was called to help the animal after it became wedged down the edge of the lift in Oxford on Sunday.

It was saved by RSPCA inspector Andy Eddy and released back into the wild two days later.

"He must have tried to jump up through a glass plate to the top level, bounced back and fallen with his head down the edge of the side rail," Mr Eddy said.

Warning: Potentially distressing images below

He described the "poor fox" as "distressed and exhausted from struggling to escape with no success".

He added: "Thankfully, he was spotted before it was too late and I was able to carefully lift him out."

He said the fox had a swollen throat and "was unsteady" but received a "bit of TLC at a wildlife hospital".

image copyright RSPCA image caption The fox was "distressed and exhausted from struggling to escape"

image copyright RSPCA image caption The animal received "a bit of TLC" at a wildlife hospital