Charity worker cyclist dies month after Wantage 'hit-and-run'

image copyright Thames Valley Police image caption Simon Chesher died in hospital on 2 September after being critically injured in the crash

A cyclist who died a month after being injured in a suspected hit-and-run was a charity worker with a "passion" for triathlons, his family has said.

Simon Chesher, 38, was hit by a car on the A417 near Ardington Wick in Wantage, Oxfordshire, on 2 August. He died in hospital on 2 September.

Police said the car failed to stop.

A 74-year-old man from Wantage was previously arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He was later released while inquiries continued.

image copyright Google image caption The crash happened on the A417 near Ardington Wick on 2 August

Mr Chesher's family described him as a "truly wonderful husband, a brilliant uncle, godparent, son, brother, nephew and friend", whose death had left a "void" in their lives.

"He was so full of life, triathlons had become such a passion for him in the last few years, training and competing brought him so much joy," the statement, released by Thames Valley Police, continued.

"Through his work he has helped local and national charities over the years, providing donations that have helped so many people."

