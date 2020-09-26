Oxford United's coach stalled by alcohol spray Published duration 47 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Karl Robinson said the club had endured a difficult week - even before their coach wouldn't start

Alcohol spray used on a football club's coach to kill coronavirus left its driver unable to take players and staff to an away match.

Oxford United had to change at their hotel and travel to their game at Accrington Stanley by car.

It is thought some of the spray in the air was picked up by a device that stops the coach driver starting the vehicle if they have drunk alcohol.

The club started the game at the bottom of League One on Saturday.

Karl Robinson, the club's head coach, told BBC Radio Oxford before the match: "Our coach has just broken down so we've just had to get changed at the hotel and make our way.

"This week has certainly been sent to test us. We had four players test for Covid-19 on Thursday." He added that they also have "flu going round".

'Quite technical'

BBC Radio Oxford's Nathan Cooper said: "[Oxford have] got quite a technical bus that not many at this level have got.

"When you get on board it sprays a sort of alcohol gel - a fine mist spray - which obviously helps with the current situation, so it sterilises the bus. Somehow that ended up affecting the bus itself."

He added: "It's a crazy thing to happen but first of all you've got to say hats off to the club for trying. Not every club at this level has been doing that."

Testing players for coronavirus is not mandatory in the Football League.