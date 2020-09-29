Man admits air gun possession at John Radcliffe Hospital Published duration 51 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Police were called to the hospital complex in Headington on 29 August

A man has admitting being in possession of an air gun at a hospital.

Police were called to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford shortly after 16:30 BST on 29 August.

Benedict Tanudjojo, 25, of London Road, Headington, pleaded guilty to possession of an air weapon in a public place on Monday.

He was fined a total of £525 at Oxford Magistrates' Court. His air pistol was also forfeited and would be destroyed, the court said.