Suspect rearrested over Thame fatal stabbing

image copyright Family Handout image caption Joshua Harling worked in finance and had ambitions "to succeed in every aspect of his life", his family said

A suspect has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder over a fatal stabbing.

Joshua Harling, 19, from Oxford, was found with a fatal chest wound in Chinnor Road, Thame, on 22 July.

Thames Valley Police said a 19-year-old man from Buckinghamshire had been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has also been held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and perverting the course of justice.

Nathan Braim, also 19, from Thame, has previously been charged with Mr Harling's murder and is due to appear for a plea hearing at Oxford Crown Court on 23 October.