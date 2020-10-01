Oxford A34 crash: Adrian Bourne hit by ambulance after wine tasting event Published duration 30 minutes ago

image copyright TVP image caption Adrian Bourne's family said he was a "kind, generous and loving man"

A man who was hit by an ambulance and died was walking in the road after a wine tasting event, an inquest heard.

Adrian Bourne, 35, was struck as he walked along the A34 in Oxford at about 03:00 GMT on 29 November 2019.

Earlier he attended a wine tasting event in the city and had "high levels" of ethanol in his blood and urine, post-mortem tests showed.

The driver was travelling marginally faster than the road's 60mph (96km/h) speed limit at the time of the crash.

Crash investigator David Watson said the ambulance had been travelling at 64.2mph and the driver had between 0.5 and 1.3 seconds to react when he spotted Mr Bourne in the headlights.

He concluded that Mr Bourne would still have died if the ambulance had hit him at 60mph.

It was not being driven to an emergency at the time, the inquest heard.

image caption The A34 was closed for about seven hours following the collision

A friend who saw Mr Bourne out drinking in Oxford said he had seemed "quite drunk".

Some time later Mr Bourne was driven by taxi to the Cotswold Lodge Hotel, in Banbury Road, where he was due to stay.

But on arrival, despite his taxi driver and the hotel's night porter encouraging him to go inside, he walked off.

Mr Bourne, from Chippenham in Wiltshire, had been walking in the first lane of the northbound carriageway, about 500m (546 yards) north of the slip road from the Peartree Roundabout when he was hit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicholas Graham, assistant coroner for Oxfordshire, concluded Mr Bourne's death was the result of a road traffic collision.

