Abingdon drink-driver who killed pedestrian jailed
A drink-driver who hit speeds of 78mph (125.5km/h) before killing a man as he crossed the road has been jailed.
Ryan Owen-Brewerton, 20, was found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit before he hit Kacper Grezeszek in Oxfordshire, on 7 July.
He admitted a drink-driving charge and causing death by dangerous driving, in Ock Street, Abingdon.
Paying tribute to her brother, Mr Grezeszek's sister urged motorists not to drink and drive.
Owen-Brewerton, of Appleford Road, Abingdon, made a "number of dangerous overtakes in the road" in a red BMW and then crashed into Mr Grezeszek, also aged 20, at about 21:30 BST.
Mr Grezeszek died later that day in hospital.
Oxford Crown Court heard Owen-Brewerton had 90 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath after the crash. The legal limit is 35.
He was banned from driving for six years and six months and will need to pass an extended test before he can drive again.
'It is heartbreaking'
PC Mark Dunne, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This was a horrific incident that once again highlights the dangers of drink driving and speeding."
Mr Grezeszek's sister, who has not been named, said: "It is impossible to bring Kacper back to life, nothing can make up for the loss of my little brother.
"The last months were the hardest and the most painful ones in my life. I have just one wish… I am begging everyone to be responsible - if not for yourselves do it for others.
"We lost someone beloved in such tragic circumstances, it is heartbreaking."