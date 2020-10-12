BBC News

Oxford bus gate u-turn criticised by transport firms

Published
Bus company bosses have criticised a u-turn on plans to ban cars from parts of Oxford city centre.

Oxfordshire County Council and Oxford City Council wanted to install temporary bus gates in Hythe Bridge Street or Worcester Street and in St Cross Road or South Parks Road.

But county councillors have been advised to ditch the project after thousands of people opposed them.

Bus company bosses say they are "disappointed" by the news.

In a letter seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Phil Southall, managing director at Oxford Bus Company, and Chris Coleman, boss of Stagecoach Oxfordshire, said their fleets had been able to operate in "free flow" during the coronavirus lockdown.

"On some services this saw journey times reduced from 45 minutes to 25 minutes," said Mr Southall.

He said making Park and Rides surrounding the city free would "be a quick win" to reduce congestion and improve air quality as it was "clear the status quo is not an option".

They said shelving of the £400,000 bus gate plans could lead to fewer people using public transport if journey times slow down and could have a negative impact on a bid to make Oxford the first all-electric bus city in the UK.

The temporary measures had been proposed to "assist Oxford's recovery from the coronavirus and allow more road space for cyclists and pedestrians".

More than 7,200 people responded to a consultation, of which 46% of people said they thought the installation of bus gates was a bad idea.

County councillors have been be asked to axe the plan at a meeting on Tuesday.

The LDRS said one reason behind rejecting the plans was the potential to "jeopardise" a future large congestion reduction scheme.

Other bus gates are already used in Oxford in High Street, George Street and Castle Street.

