Young drug users offered support over prosecution
- Published
Young people found with "small quantities of illegal drugs" will be given the opportunity to engage with support services to avoid prosecution.
Thames Valley Police is rolling out a "drug diversion" scheme for under 18s to "reduce the harm caused" by illegal substances and drug-related crime.
It is hoped the approach will prevent reoffending and demand on officers and judicial services.
The force-wide roll out comes after the scheme was tested in West Berkshire in 2018 and then Windsor and Maidenhead in January this year.