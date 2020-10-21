A40 crash: Parents pay tribute to daughter and grandchildren
A woman who was killed along with three of her children in a crash "did so much in her short life", her parents have said.
Zoe Powell, 29, died with Phoebe, eight, when their people carrier collided with a lorry in Oxfordshire.
Simeon, six, and four-year old Amelia, died in hospital, where their father Josh and 18-month-old sister Penny remain.
Mrs Powell's parents said the tragedy had "left a huge hole" in their lives.
In a statement issued by police, they said: "She did so much in her short life, became a Christian and married Josh at 18.
"While being a wonderful mother, she carried on her writing and artistic ways, in painting, blogging and running a craft business, always beautifying the world around her".
They said their grandchildren were all "so full of life and fun".
"We will deeply miss seeing them grow and develop. We are praying for the full recovery of Josh and little Penelope," the added.
The crash happened on the A40, near a railway bridge between Oxford and Cassington, on 12 October.
Earlier St Andrew's Church of England Primary School in Chinnor, which the children attended, said it was "numbed and deeply saddened" by the deaths.
It added: "The children were much loved members of our school, and many of our pupils also knew the family through their involvement in the local community.
"They were all truly at the heart of village life.
"We continue to send our heartfelt love, thoughts and prayers to the family for their recovery as they grieve their loss."
The school said it would continue to support children, staff and parents.
On Tuesday Mr Powell paid tribute to his family, describing his "abundance of loss".
Mrs Powell, who had lived in Chinnor since the mid-2010s but was previously from Sheffield, was a blogger who wrote about motherhood, family life and the challenges of having young children.
The deaths came just months after the family lost everything in a blaze at their home.
A JustGiving page set up by a railway worker colleague of Mr Powell has raised more than £140,000.
The 56-year-old driver of the lorry involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.
No arrests have been made.