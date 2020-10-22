A40 crash: Parents 'supporting' father who lost wife and three children
- Published
The parents of a man who lost his wife and three of his children in a crash have spoken about how "immensely proud" they are of him.
Josh Powell's wife Zoe, 29, died with Phoebe, eight, when their people carrier collided with a lorry.
Simeon, six, and four-year old Amelia, died in hospital, where their father and 18-month-old sister Penny remain.
Sue and Kevin Powell said Josh was "unwell" but they would "support him as he moves forward in this new life".
The crash happened on the A40, near a railway bridge between Oxford and Cassington, on 12 October.
In a tribute, the parents said: "Zoe, when she married our son Josh, became our daughter too, and her loss is a big shock to us.
"We feel her loss as if she was our birth daughter. Zoe brought us a world of artistic talent and a love of classic literature into a family that was mainly scientific and factual. Zoe brightened our lives.
"Penny is now the light of our lives. She is bringing us great joy in our sorrow.
"One of the worst nightmares for a parent is to bury their child, and grandparents do not expect to have to bury their grandchildren. We have to do both."
Josh and Zoe married a few months after leaving school, and both went to Sheffield University.
Mrs Powell was a blogger who wrote about motherhood, family life and the challenges of having young children.
The deaths came just months after the family lost everything in a blaze at their home.
The 56-year-old driver of the lorry involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, and no arrests have been made.