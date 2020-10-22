Silver penny found by detectorists expected to sell for up to £7,000
A 900-year-old coin found by a family of metal detectorists is expected to sell for up to £7,000 at auction.
The silver penny dates back to the 12th Century and was discovered by John Denham in a farmer's field in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, in September.
Mr Denham found the "excessively rare" coin while out with his sons Simon and Steven.
The 64-year-old landscaper said he was "very excited" to see his discovery go up for auction.
Hansons Auctioneers said it was issued by Henry of Anjou between 1139 and 1148, during a civil war in which Henry and his mother Empress Matilda fought King Stephen.
Mr Denham, who has been metal detecting since the early 1980s, said: "We thought this penny might be something special but, once it had been identified and recorded, we were still surprised to learn how valuable it was."
Son Simon, 39, said: "As a family, we're passionate about metal detecting. We're a team. We're in it purely for the enjoyment of making the finds.
"It's a reward seeing them come out of the ground. It's an important part of Wallingford's ancient history. It's survived for nearly 1,000 years and it's in remarkable condition."
'Excessively rare'
Adam Staples, at Hansons, said: "John's coin is the only complete example recorded where both the mint town and name of the moneyer can be read.
"The reverse of the penny tells us that it was made by Robertus at the Wallingford mint, a moneyer who was not previously known to have minted coins there. This makes it excessively rare."
The coin will go for sale on 26 October with a guide price of £6,000 to £7,000.