BBC News

Silver penny found by detectorists expected to sell for up to £7,000

Published
image copyrightHansons
image captionMarkings suggest the coin was minted in Wallingford in the 12th Century

A 900-year-old coin found by a family of metal detectorists is expected to sell for up to £7,000 at auction.

The silver penny dates back to the 12th Century and was discovered by John Denham in a farmer's field in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, in September.

Mr Denham found the "excessively rare" coin while out with his sons Simon and Steven.

The 64-year-old landscaper said he was "very excited" to see his discovery go up for auction.

Hansons Auctioneers said it was issued by Henry of Anjou between 1139 and 1148, during a civil war in which Henry and his mother Empress Matilda fought King Stephen.

Mr Denham, who has been metal detecting since the early 1980s, said: "We thought this penny might be something special but, once it had been identified and recorded, we were still surprised to learn how valuable it was."

image copyrightDenham/Hansons
image captionMetal detecting family Steven, John and Simon Denham (l-r) dug up the coin from beneath four inches of soil

Son Simon, 39, said: "As a family, we're passionate about metal detecting. We're a team. We're in it purely for the enjoyment of making the finds.

"It's a reward seeing them come out of the ground. It's an important part of Wallingford's ancient history. It's survived for nearly 1,000 years and it's in remarkable condition."

'Excessively rare'

Adam Staples, at Hansons, said: "John's coin is the only complete example recorded where both the mint town and name of the moneyer can be read.

"The reverse of the penny tells us that it was made by Robertus at the Wallingford mint, a moneyer who was not previously known to have minted coins there. This makes it excessively rare."

The coin will go for sale on 26 October with a guide price of £6,000 to £7,000.

Related Topics

  • Wallingford

More on this story

  • Teenage metal detectorists discover rare coins in fields

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Rare coin found by metal detectorist to fetch £10,000

    Published
    6 August