Thame fatal stabbing: Two men deny murdering Joshua Harling
Two men have denied murdering a 19-year-old man who was found stabbed to death in a street.
Joshua Harling, from Oxford, died from a chest wound in Chinnor Road, Thame, Oxfordshire, on 22 July.
Benjamin Eyles, 19, of Monks Hollow, Marlow Bottom, Buckinghamshire, and Nathan Braim, 20, of Broadwaters Avenue, Thame, pleaded not guilty to murder at Oxford Crown Court.
The pair are due to appear at the same court for trial on 4 January.