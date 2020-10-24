Watlington Hill: Arrest after woman's body found at beauty spot
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was discovered at a National Trust estate.
Police found the body in woodland on the Watlington Hill estate, Oxfordshire, just before 18.00 BST on Friday.
The arrested man is being treated for serious injuries.
Thames Valley Police are linking the murder to reports of a man seen acting suspiciously near a pub a few hours earlier.
The victim is believed to be in her 60s, police added.
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a man behaving strangely near the Fox and Hounds pub in the Christmas Common area of Oxfordshire at around 15.30 to get in touch.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Watlington Hill area at around 17.30 is also asked to contact detectives.
Senior Investigating Officer Det Supt Craig Kirby of the Major Crime Unit, said: "We are carrying out a thorough investigation to piece together what has happened to lead to this woman's death."
The arrested man remains in hospital where he is being treated.