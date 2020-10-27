Oxford City Council provides free meals for children
Food vouchers will be provided to families in Oxford who cannot access food banks and are in urgent need.
Oxford City Council says families are able to get vouchers up to £15 per child over the half-term holidays.
The council said almost 3,000 children in the city qualify for free school meals.
The decision comes after a row over extending free school meals to cover the school holidays continued into its second week.
The UK government has defended not extending the scheme over the half-term holiday and says it is supporting families through extra money for universal credit and additional funding for councils.
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing mounting pressure from former ministers and some Tory MPs to reverse the move.
The city council said providing food vouchers for 3,000 children would cost in the region of £45,000.
It said the scheme was funded by a £132,000 grant from the government via Oxfordshire County Council to provide food for "those most in need", but added it was "not envisaged to cover free school meals during the holidays".
The council said food banks and larders were operating across the city to help provide food to families during half-term and beyond.
Councillor Marie Tidball, cabinet member for local communities, said "at a time when so many children and families are facing poverty and inequality we need government to show leadership".