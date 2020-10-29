Watlington Hill murder probe: Carole Wright named as victim
A woman whose death prompted a murder investigation after her body was found at a National Trust beauty spot has been formally identified.
The remains of Carole Wright, 62, from London, were found by police in woodland on the Watlington Hill estate in Oxfordshire last Friday.
Tests have so far failed to establish the cause of her death.
A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Thames Valley Police said searches were continuing in the area where Ms Wright was found and further tests would be carried out on her body.
Det Insp Mike Roddy said: "Our condolences, thoughts and support are with the family of Carole Wright at this unimaginably traumatic time."