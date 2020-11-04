Oxfordshire County Council leader defends highways chief in cycling row
A highways chief who faced a backlash after endorsing an anti-cyclist tweet has been defended by the leader of Oxfordshire County Council.
Liam Walker responded approvingly to a Twitter user who wrote that people who supported a pro-bicycle approach should move to the Netherlands.
He has apologised for any offence caused after criticism from cycling groups and other politicians.
But Ian Hudspeth said Mr Walker was a "strong supporter of active travel".
Mr Walker, who is in charge of the county's roads, was responding to a tweet which used foul language to insult people who support a Dutch approach to cycling.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, at a council meeting on Tuesday Lib Dem councillor Tim Bearder asked if Mr Hudspeth was "content to have someone on your cabinet that is not a proponent of the active travel agenda".
Mr Bearder said a further tweet by Mr Walker explaining his behaviour "strongly implied" his personal opinions conflicted with his cabinet role because he admitted to speaking his mind.
But Conservative council leader Mr Hudspeth said the transport boss was a "strong supporter of active travel" and used the train to reduce his car usage.
He said Mr Walker was "often seen out riding in his division whilst also reporting potholes that could be a danger to fellow cyclists".
Following the row in October Mr Walker announced he would "take some time off Twitter".
He also said he would decide whether having roles as both highways chief and councillor was right for him as "sometimes all this mentally takes its toll".
He said: "I've always been one to speak my mind forgetting as elected officials we have a responsibility to ensure we balance personal and professional opinions."
A few days later he posted a picture of him riding his bike.
🚲 A Sunday blast out on the bike. Even if it did rain..... 😉 pic.twitter.com/kcclPvsO5C— Cllr Liam Walker (@_Liam_Walker_) October 25, 2020