BBC News

Carole Wright death: Man charged with murder over Watlington Hill body

Published
image copyrightNational Trust Images/Hugh Mothersole
image captionCarole Wright's body was found on the Watlington Hill estate

A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found at a National Trust beauty spot.

The remains of Carole Wright, 62, from London, were found by police in woodland on the Watlington Hill estate in Oxfordshire on 23 October.

Daniel O'Hara-Wright, 23, of Regent Avenue, Hillingdon, was charged following an investigation by Thames Valley Police's major crime unit.

He is due to enter a plea at Oxford Crown Court on 8 January.

Police said Ms Wright's family was being supported by specially-trained officers.

