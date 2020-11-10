Oxford teenager arrested after man stabbed in chest
- Published
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Oxford.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was knifed in the chest and leg during an altercation between a group of people in Lambourn Road.
Thames Valley Police said the suspect, 18, was detained following the attack, at about 20:00 GMT on Monday,
Officers said the victim's injuries are not believed to be life threatening and urged witnesses to contact the force.