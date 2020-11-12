Four sex assaults on Didcot runners linked by police
The sexual assaults of four women running along a popular route have been linked by police.
The attacks happened between 19:00 and 20:15 GMT on Tuesday in Broadway and Wantage Road in Didcot.
Thames Valley Police said all of the incidents involved the women, aged between 22 and 54 years old, being "inappropriately touched".
The force said the suspect in all four attacks was described as a black male aged in his mid-20s to early 30s.
Officers said he was wearing black clothing, a beanie-style hat and a surgical face mask.
PC Alyssa Weymouth said the descriptions by the women of the suspect were "very similar" and appealed for witnesses to contact the force.