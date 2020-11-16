Two killed as car and bus crash near Newton Purcell
- Published
A man and a woman have died in a crash involving a car and a bus in an Oxfordshire village.
A black Vauxhall Insignia and a bus were involved in the crash on the A4421, near Newton Purcell, at about 20:45 GMT on Saturday.
The driver and passenger in the car, a man aged 42 and a woman aged 34, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The bus driver sustained minor injuries. The bus is not thought to have been carrying passengers.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Thames Valley Police.