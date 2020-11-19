Oxford Bus Company vandalism: Metal pole thrown from bridge
A double-decker bus was at the centre of a "frightening" incident when a metal pole was thrown from a bridge and became lodged in its window.
The Oxford Bus Company vehicle was travelling through Blackbird Leys to its depot in Cowley on Monday.
Managing director Phil Southall said: "Thankfully no-one was injured in this mindless act of vandalism."
The bus was not in service at the time but the metal object struck the upper deck window, piercing the glass.
The driver had to pull over immediately and alert the depot.
Mr Southall said: "It was a frightening incident for our driver colleague who reacted quickly and efficiently. Everyone was shocked when the bus returned to the depot and we saw the damage.
"The attack could have caused a serious injury.
"We are appealing for any witnesses to contact the police and urge people to refrain from such actions in the future."
The incident has been reported to Thames Valley Police.