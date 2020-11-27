Oxford travellers' site death: Man jailed for killing cousin
A man has admitted killing his cousin following an altercation at a travellers' site in Oxford.
Anthony Joyce, 33, was found unresponsive at a property in Redbridge Hollow on 27 June and later died.
John Francis Joyce, 31, of Redbridge Hollow, was originally charged with his murder, which he denied.
But he pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Oxford Crown Court, which was accepted by the prosecution. He was jailed for four years and eight months.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination concluded Mr Joyce had died as a result of a serious head injury.
The force said the two men were "distant cousins".
Det Ch Insp Stuart Bosley said: "This was a needless and tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a young man with his life ahead of him.
"The reasons for the initial altercation between members of the same wider family, may never truly be known, but what is certain, is that the injuries Anthony sustained resulted in his death.
"This sad case highlights starkly the dangers of 'one-punch' incidents, which can lead to serious injuries, or sadly in this case, death."