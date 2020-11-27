Gull with beak impaled on fishing hook seen dangling from tree
A gull that got its beak impaled on a fishing hook and ended up dangling from a tree has been rescued.
The RSPCA said it was saved from a "lingering death" after it was spotted hanging from the branch over the River Thames at Iffley Lock in Oxford.
The animal charity teamed up with Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue to bring the gull down safely.
RSPCA Inspector Gina Stallon said the stricken gull was in a "terrible position".
It was spotted by an "eagle-eyed passerby" who called the charity for help.
Ms Stallon said: "He was quite high up, dangling helplessly from the branches of a tree which overhung the river.
"Once I was able to get a close look, it was clear why he couldn't get away. His beak had been impaled on an old fishing hook.
"The gull was obviously distressed and was unable to free himself... it is possible the cast got caught in a tree and the angler cut the line, and when the gull went to investigate the lure he got caught on the hook.
"I knew he wouldn't survive unless we could free him from the tree.
"It was going to be a complex rescue needing special expertise as he was high up over dangerously fast-flowing water."
A rescue team positioned itself under the tree using a raft, and hooked the branch down until they could reach the gull.
Once secure it was taken to a specialist wildlife centre for treatment.
The gull will be released back into the wild once it has recovered.
According to the RSPCA, discarded lines and hooks belonging to anglers regularly snag birds and other wildlife.
Its statistics show more than 15,000 instances of animals being injured or caught in fishing litter in the past five years.