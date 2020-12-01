Oxfordshire car and bus crash: Family pays tribute to father-of-two
The family of a man who died in a crash with a bus in an Oxfordshire village has paid tribute to him.
Tycoon Murungweni, 42, was driving a Vauxhall Insignia when it collided with a bus on the A4421 near Newton Purcell on 14 November. He died at the scene.
His family described the father-of-two as a "loving and loved husband and father".
Marie Abbot, 34, from Milton Keynes, who was a passenger in the car, also died at the scene.
In a statement Mr Murungweni's family said: "Tycoon touched so many lives, anyone who knew Tycoon knew that he was very loving, supportive, motivating and fun-loving.
"We will cherish the wonderful moments we created with him. Though we are pained at the sudden loss, we are grateful to God for the time we were able to spend with him."
The victims were travelling towards Bicester when the car crashed with the bus at about 20:45 GMT.
The driver of the bus sustained minor injuries, police previously said.