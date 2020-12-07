Four star hotel recommended to replace Boswells
Councillors have been advised to back a deal to pave the way for Oxford's oldest department store to be turned into a four-star hotel.
Developers Reef Group have submitted plans to turn the building into The Store Hotel, which will contain a restaurant and bar area.
Reef have exchanged contracts to acquire the Boswells' freehold and the leasehold from Oxford City Council.
Council officials said the hotel would "boost" the city's economy.
Boswells traded in the city from 1738 before shutting earlier this year, blaming "adverse retail conditions".
Reef Group said were "conscious of Boswells' heritage and its place in the affections of residents" when they submitted the hotel plans.
The developers said the proposals would "ensure the building's frontage on Broad Street and Cornmarket Street will be preserved and enhanced".
Oxford City Council said proposals which "facilitate longer stays" in the city would "assist in increasing spend in Oxford's shops and restaurants which will in turn boost their viability and Oxford's economy".
"This is increasingly important in the context of the city's economic recovery from the current pandemic," local authority officers added.
Councillors have been recommended to agree a deal with Reef to enable the redevelopment of the store to go ahead.
Boswells was known for its toys, haberdashery and home accessories and was started life as a travel goods store run by Francis Boswell.
It was bought by Arthur Pearson in the 1890s and Jonathan Pearson, his great-grandson, remains one of the company's directors.
A decision on Reef Group's plans is expected in January 2021.