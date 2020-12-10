Oxford City Council passes 'unwelcome' budget cuts
- Published
A council has passed "unwelcome" cuts to its budget due to the "extremely severe" impact on its finances from the coronavirus pandemic.
Oxford City Council said the crisis is expected to cost the authority more than £29m over the next four years.
The savings plan includes permanently stopping cash payments to the council and having more administrative staff work from home.
Security costs for May morning celebrations will also be cut.
The council said it was looking to "seek funding from partners" for the annual event, which sees thousands of people gather outside Magdalen College to hear the bells ring out and choristers sing from the Great Tower early on 1 May.
Councillor Ed Turner, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance, said the council didn't want to introduce charges for disposing bulky waste items and for other services, but said the authority "unfortunately" was "required to make" those changes.
Mr Turner previously said the local authority had been "particularly exposed" by the pandemic due to it seeking to increase its income in recent years from its own firms, such as its housing company.
The council's cabinet passed a budget with £9.5m in funding cuts, which are to be spread over five years, at a meeting on Wednesday.
The government said it has provided a package of measures worth £28bn to help local communities during the pandemic and will continue to work closely with councils.