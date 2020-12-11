BBC News

Oxford's Cheney School shuts after third of staff isolate

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionCheney School shut its doors on Friday

A secondary school has been forced to shut due to 41 staff members self-isolating after a coronavirus outbreak.

Cheney School, in Headington, Oxford, had planned to teach pupils virtually from Monday after 20 staff started self-isolating.

But after that figure increased to "well over a third" of teachers, the school was closed early on Friday.

Headteacher Rob Pavey said it had been "quite a week", but added most teachers would continue to give lessons online.

