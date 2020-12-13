Ewen Lever: Tributes to man killed in A361 crash
A man who died in a three-vehicle crash was "one in a million and loved by so many", his wife has said in a tribute.
Ewen Lever, 29, from Swindon, died when the van he was driving collided with a lorry and a 4x4 on the A361, near Burford, Oxfordshire on Wednesday.
His wife Abbey said: "He was my everything and he was our world."
Another driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a third was unhurt. Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Mrs Lever said her husband "loved life and was the largest character and voice of any room".
"He truly is one in a million and loved by so many. He will be sorely missed by his wife, babies, family and friends."