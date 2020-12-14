BBC News

Man arrested on suspicion of Oxford park rape

image captionPolice say the attack happened in a play park between Bartholomew Road and Gaisford Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in a park in Oxford.

Police said the victim, aged in her 30s, met a 35-year-old man in a park between Bartholomew Road and Gaisford Road where he sexually assaulted and raped her on Saturday at 19:45 GMT.

Thames Valley Police said the woman was being supported by officers.

Det Cons Emilie Tomann appealed for a dog walker who was in the area at the time to contact the force.

