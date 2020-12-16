Oxfordshire highways chief resigns over cycling jibe
A highways chief who received a backlash after endorsing an anti-cyclist tweet has resigned from his post.
Councillor Liam Walker applauded a Twitter user who wrote that people who supported a pro-bicycle approach "should move to the Netherlands".
He later apologised after criticism from cycling groups and politicians.
A panel concluded he breached Oxfordshire County Council's code of conduct.
Conservative councillor Mr Walker, who had been cabinet member for highways delivery and operations for 10 months, announced his resignation on Twitter.
In a statement he said: "I have apologised to those who were genuinely offended by the tweet.
"It is regrettable that the process has taken up valuable staff time and that taxpayers' money has been used to investigate; at times, aspects of the response have felt disproportionate."
In his resignation letter to council leader Ian Hudspeth, the councillor for Hanborough & Minster Lovell wrote: "I have always spoken freely and engaged with councillors and members of the public on social media where many others choose not to.
"The freedom to exchange frank views is a core part of our democracy and should be defended.
"My job is to speak frankly and to do my best for the residents of Oxfordshire."
'Crude and offensive'
The row started after Mr Walker responded to a tweet which used foul language to insult people who support a Dutch approach to cycling.
He wrote that it had been "well put" and "people would complain if I said the same".
In a letter calling for Mr Walker's sacking, Green party councillor Dick Wolff said the remark was "not only crude and offensive but more importantly ridicules the cycling lobby and sees those of us who see active travel as a solution as an unwanted obstacle".
But he received the backing of Mr Hudspeth, who said the transport boss was a "strong supporter of active travel".
Following the resignation, the council leader added: "It is with deep regret that I accept Councillor Walker's resignation. I thank him for the hard work he has undertaken in his cabinet post during 2020."
The council confirmed to the BBC that a panel consisting of members of the council's audit and governance committee decided Mr Walker's actions on social media had breached the members' code of conduct.