Covid-19: Overcrowded Bampton traveller site 'is coronavirus risk'
An overcrowded traveller site is "a fire hazard, a risk to children and could contribute to the spread of Covid-19", a council has said.
The Paddocks in Bampton is in breach of planning regulations, West Oxfordshire District Council said.
Each pitch is designated for the use of "one Gypsy family" - equivalent to three caravans.
However, most have between 12 and 15, the Lowlands planning committee meeting heard on Monday.
'Dangerous living conditions'
A report to the committee said that in recent years there were also concerns that there was a "significantly higher number" of caravans at the site were being lived in by "non-Gypsy residents".
"Given the close proximity of the caravans there are a number of potential risks in terms of spread of fire, spread of Covid, safety and welfare of children in potentially dangerous living conditions," the report said.
Two of the plots had been given retrospective planning permission, allowing six caravans instead of three to be legally placed on them, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, the committee heard it had not yet been implemented.
The report stated the overcrowding issue was a "big project" for council staff to undertake, given they were already dealing with a "resource issue".
As a result a multi-agency approach is now being taken, including Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A meeting of this group, to address the next action to be taken, had been due to take place in October but has been delayed until the new year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The BBC has approached Friends, Families and Travellers - an organisation that seeks to address problems faced by traveller and Gypsy communities - for comment.
