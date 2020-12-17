Two men guilty of murdering man in Didcot stab brawl
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a man who was stabbed in the chest during a brawl in Oxfordshire.
Darren Maccormick, 44, was fatally injured in Mendip Heights, Didcot, on 9 January.
Brookton Lagan, 19, of Robin Way, Didcot, and Taison Cyrille, also 19, of Market End Way, Bicester, were found guilty at Oxford Crown Court.
The two were also guilty of two counts of wounding with intent and of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Lagan previously pleaded guilty to the drugs charge.
The pair were arrested at Luton Airport two days after the killing in an attempt to flee to Amsterdam, police said.
Isaac Boyland, 20, of Marlborough Road, Oxford, was found not guilty of murder, wounding with intent and supplying drugs.
As Lagan left the dock at the end of the eight-week trial he shouted out: "Bye Mum, I love you so much. You know I didn't do it."
'Great man'
Mr Maccormick, a father of three, died in hospital following the attack, which took place in the early hours of the morning.
A post-mortem examination concluded that he died of a stab wound to his chest.
Two other men were taken to hospital with injuries but recovered.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik, of Thames Valley Police's major crime unit, said: "Lagan and Cyrille are rightly facing lengthy prison sentences for their part in the totally unnecessary death of Darren MacCormick and the injuries to the other two victims."
Mr Maccormick's family described him as "a loving, caring son and father", adding they had "lost an amazing and great man".
"Our dad was taken away from us way too soon," his children said in a statement.
"[We have] never known someone who loved his kids so much. We miss you so much Dad, and the three of us will do you so proud."
The men will be sentenced on Monday.