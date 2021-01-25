BBC News

Covid: Oxford's Kassam Stadium becomes mass vaccination centre

The Oxford-AstraZeneca jab will be given to front-line patient-facing staff at the venue first

The Kassam Stadium in Oxford has opened as a Covid-19 mass vaccination centre.

Front-line patient-facing staff will be the first to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination at the venue.

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust will run the centre - one of 32 new NHS vaccination centres - for 12 hours daily, seven days a week.

People should not turn up before they have received a letter inviting them to be vaccinated.

Once all front-line health and care workers have been vaccinated, all those aged over 75 will be offered the jab via the national booking system.

Dr Nick Broughton, chief executive of Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: "I am delighted that Oxford Health is now playing its critical part in the roll-out of the vaccination programme.

"It is also wonderful that we will be administering the Oxford vaccine developed by Oxford scientists, in the city where it was created, to the local population."

Anyone not wanting to travel to the stadium in Grenoble Road can wait to be contacted by their GP-led vaccination service or hospital.

The first person to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 82-year-old dialysis patient Brian Pinker on 4 January at Oxford's Churchill Hospital.

