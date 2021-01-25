UK snow: Godzilla created by body-paint artists in Oxfordshire
A couple used a butter knife and body paint to create a snow Godzilla after large parts of the UK saw heavy snowfall.
Body-paint artists Jade Laforest and Nick Wolfe built the 5ft 6in (1.68m) "snowzilla" in Charlton-on-Ottmoor, Oxfordshire, on Sunday.
They used the knife to carve the fictional monster's features, before adding body paint.
Their two-hour creation prompted praise on Twitter from comedian Keith Lemon.
Ms Laforest said she and her partner began building a large snowman before their artistic instincts took over and they decided to create a "snowzilla".
"We had a lot of fund making him," she said.
She added it had also helped to "spread a bit of happiness" during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Everyone has gone absolutely crazy for it. It's brought so many so much joy, that's what we are about."
The Met Office put a yellow weather warning for snow in place on Sunday, stretching from coast to coast in southern England and ending just south of Manchester.
Godzilla has become known as one of the most famous monsters of all time, after first featuring in a 1954 Japanese film series of the same name.
It has also spawned a franchise of more than 30 films and spin-offs, as well as video games and toys.