Oxford Boom Battle Bar granted licence despite police objections
A bar where revellers can take part in axe-throwing and beer pong games is to open in Oxford, despite objections from police.
Boom Battle Bar will be based at the city's Castle Quarter in premises previously used by two restaurants.
Thames Valley Police said the venue could increase alcohol-related crime and disorder in the area.
But Oxford City Council granted the application permission unanimously at a meeting on Tuesday.
Activities at Boom Battle Bar include Bavarian axe-throwing, electric darts, crazy golf, dry curling, beer pong - in which players traditionally throw a ping pong ball across a table with the intent of landing it in a cup of beer - and a hammer and nail competition called Hammershlaagen.
Representatives of the company, which has bars in Cardiff and Bristol, told the council's licensing and gambling acts sub-committee that it was not a "drinks-led" business.
'Rather horrified'
They also said there would be no drinking games and its beer pong competition would not involve real beer.
Speaking at the meeting, councillor Michael Gotch said he had been "rather horrified" to read in police evidence that patrons would be "checked on the way out to make sure they don't have axes in their pockets".
However, chief executive of the company Elliott Shuttleworth said leaving the 250-capacity venue with axes was "simply impossible".
He pointed out that visitors had to sign in, were escorted at all times and that weapons were locked away afterwards.
Alcohol would not be sold or consumed in the axe-throwing area, the committee also heard.
Insp James Sullivan, of Thames Valley Police, said there were concerns about the increase in people and parties in the area at a time when police resources were already stretched.
But in granting permission, chair of the committee John Tanner said the bar was taking the place of two previous premises so would not increase numbers.
He added the council would "insist" that security staff wear high-visibility jackets and body-worn cameras, as per a police request.