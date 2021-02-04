Oxford Tesco to be demolished and rebuilt with flats
A Tesco supermarket is set to be demolished and rebuilt with 137 student flats above it.
The store in Cowley Road, Oxford, will be closed for 30 weeks from spring 2021 while the works are carried out.
Store Director Colin Hamilton apologised "for any inconvenience the temporary closure of the store causes", but added the new one would open "as soon as possible".
During the works, staff will be deployed to other branches in the city.
Plans to redevelop the supermarket were approved by Oxford City Council in October 2019, despite more than 100 people objecting to the proposals, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
