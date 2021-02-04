Teenager admits killing in Oxford screwdriver attack
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has admitted killing a man who died weeks after he was assaulted and stabbed with a screwdriver outside a row of shops.
The teenager, from Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Oxford Crown Court earlier.
Robin Williamson, 43, from Oxford, died on 12 November 2019 after being attacked on 27 October in Wood Farm.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced on 1 March.
He was due to go on trial for murder but his plea was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service with the support of the Mr Williamson's family.
A 16-year-old boy from Banbury, Oxfordshire, who was also due to stand trial, has had all charges dropped against him.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Bosley said he hoped the boy's guilty plea would provide the victim's family with "some closure and solace following the death their loved one".
